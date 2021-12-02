Okemo Valley Women’s Club November meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club met for their November meeting Monday, Nov. 8 with 15 members and one guest present. The speaker for the meeting was Vermont State Senator Alice Nitka, a strong supporter of the Women’s Club and their community activities.

Alice explained that each week during the Vermont legislative season, the session starts with a prayer let by a local dignitary, much the same as OVWC meetings. She discussed in detail how over the years of her tenure in Vermont politics, both the House and Senate, have become much more diverse in their representation.

The concerns throughout Vermont, which are brought forth in sessions, are very diverse as well, depending on locale, tourism, opinions, etc. Alice serves on the Appropriation Committee, Judiciary Committee, and the Judicial Retention Committee and sees approximately 300 bills come before the Senate in a two-year period.

She reminded the club members that in Vermont the public may view the Supreme Court and even have lunch in the Statehouse cafeteria. Our beautiful Vermont Statehouse is also open to the public and to tours. The Statehouse closed March 13, 2020 due to Covid, but as of now is scheduled to reopen for an in-person legislative session in January 2022.

After Alice spoke to the club, there was a break to enjoy the Thanksgiving themed treats provided by the club’s November hostesses before proceeding with a business meeting. Officers’ reports were given and committee reports as well. This year’s tree lighting was held Nov. 26 at Veterans Memorial Park in Ludlow. The Tree of Remembrance is a fundraising project for the club, which entirely benefits their scholarship program. The club welcomes donations from the community to honor or remember family or friends. Donations may be sent to Fran Derlinlga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth VT 05056. Checks should be written out to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

Also discussed was the GFWC state meeting, which was held at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow and hosted by the Okemo Valley Women’s Club. The state meeting was attended by members of GFWC clubs throughout the state. There were two speakers at the state meeting. One discussed domestic violence in the Rutland area, and attendees brought gifts for women in need for that area. The second speaker was one of three recipients of the Vermont GFWC Barbara Jean Barker Scholarship for displaced women returning to the work force.

The next meeting of the GFWC Women’s Club will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as December will be the club’s holiday celebration. The January meeting will be held at the Black River Valley Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any club member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through community service.