Okemo Valley Women’s Club March donation to BRGNS

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, March 11, at the United Church of Ludlow. The speaker for this month’s meeting was Kimberly Williams, community engagement manager of the Vermont Foodbank. The Foodbank distributes food to people in Vermont who need it through a network of more than 320 community partners across the state. The Foodbank also hosts its own fresh food distributions in all 14 Vermont counties, administers federal food programs like the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) and The Emergency Foods Assistance Program (TEFAP), and supports applications to 3SquaresVT (SNAP). Foods may come from Federal food programs such as TEFAP and CSFP, or may come from local farms, corporate and individual donations, or purchased foods from Vermont farms and food producers or food vendors. Kimberly discussed food insecurity, the various forms that may take, and how it can fluctuate. Vermont Foodbank welcomes volunteers, and information can be found at www.vtfoodbank.org.

Following Kimberly’s inspirational presentation, the club held a business meeting to review recent programs, including the highly successful annual bake and appetizer sale held over President’s Weekend, and the seasonal Tree of Remembrance campaign, another very successful annual fundraising event. These efforts support the club’s community volunteer events, local programs, and their scholarships. The club voted to lend support to several local entities and GFWC national beneficiaries.

The next meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the United Church of Ludlow. Anyone interested in attending should contact President Penny Trick at 860-305-6558, Membership Chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member.