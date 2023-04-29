Okemo Valley Women’s Club April news

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, April 10, for their monthly business meeting at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow.

Their speaker for the month was Jane Wojeck, a local potter. Jane explained her inspirations, how she first started making pottery, and her love of creating beauty. She brought several of her pieces to show to the club. Much of her work involves nature, with pieces made with rhubarb leaves, ferns, Queen Anne’s lace, and hosta leaves – all incorporated into the pottery itself. Jane also is known for her cutouts in the pottery. She makes kiln fired and white fire pottery in her studio, located on Brooks Road in Ludlow. Most of her work is currently sold on Facebook or at craft fairs, though she hopes to have her studio open to the public at some point.

After a fascinating presentation by Jane, the club held a business meeting to discuss ongoing and upcoming projects and volunteer events. At the meeting, preliminary plans were made for the May Dress A Girl project, which benefits young girls around the world to help protect them from human trafficking. The club voted to support NewStory Center in Rutland with a cash donation. NewStory is an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking. Also discussed was participating in the GFWC Day of National Service on Sept. 30, a national effort to help end hunger. The club women were pleased to announce that the state Barbara Jean Barker Scholarship of $1,000 has been awarded to five recipients this year. The scholarship is given annually at the state level to displaced women who wish to return to the work force. The club will hold their annual Garden Project to benefit Mountainside House in early June, and several fund raising events over the summer to benefit our local community, in addition to the club’s annual scholarship program. The club also planned their annual banquet and summer barbeque social events as the 2022-23 club year winds down.

Several club women attended the GFWC State Meeting in Castleton, Vt. on Saturday, April 15. Clubs from around the state gathered to share ideas and discuss their individual clubs’ projects, as well as state and national projects. In addition, Northeast Regional President-elect Tina Smith, Northeast Regional President Libby Wers, and Northeast Regional Secretary Bev Pallmerine were present. Each club president reviewed their club’s activities and events over the past year, as did the state president. Also, a memorial service was held for departed club members, with flowers for each. The speaker for the state meeting was Avaloy Lanning, executive director of NewStory Center. NewStory fosters a culture in Rutland County that does not tolerate violence, creating a community that offers a compassionate path to a lifetime of safety. The NewStory Center Emergency Shelter Program offers a safe, peaceful, home-like environment for survivors and their children to begin their new chapter. The center also has a 24/7 Crisis Hotline and support groups. NewStory has been helping victims for over 40 years, and is currently planning an expansion to increase their emergency shelter capacity.

The April meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was their last meeting of the 2022-23 year. The next meeting is planned for Monday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m., at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. The club always welcomes new members. For information, contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership Chair Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member. GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.