Okemo Valley Women’s Club April/May news

LUDLOW, Vt. – Several members of the General Federation of Womens Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) recently attended the annual Vermont state meeting. The meeting was held in Poultney, Vt., on May 4, and attended by members of GFWC clubs throughout Vermont. A business meeting was held, followed by installation of state officers for the 2024-2026 term. The Okemo Valley Women’s Club members in attendance were honored that two of their members were installed as incoming state officers: Darlene Remy as state president, and Penny Trick as state treasurer.

Following the business meeting, the attendees were treated to an interesting presentation by Habitat for Humanity of Rutland Count, Vt., nonprofit builders of affordable housing. Executive director Rebekah M. Stephens explained Habitat’s history, purpose, and goals. Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, working toward their vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers, and pay an affordable mortgage. Decent, affordable shelter provides families with a place to gather and grow. Even more, by working with Habitat to achieve affordable homeownership, families can transform their lives. Owning an affordable home allows homeowners to lift up their entire family by saving for their futures and investing in educational opportunities, bolstering job opportunities and long term career growth. Surveys of Habitat homeowners and their families show better financial health, parents who are more confident about meeting their family’s needs, and even improved grades for their children since purchasing a Habitat home. Two local Rutland Habitat homeowners attended the meeting, and each spoke at length to explain how purchasing a Habitat home has changed their lives and the lives of their families. Rutland Habitat not only builds affordable housing, but also does minor home repair, and is a 0% mortgage lender, using shared equity and sweat equity by homeowners.

Also present at the meeting were two of this year’s recipients of the GFWC Barbara Jean Barker Scholarship, which helps displaced women return to the workforce. Each recipient spoke eloquently about their appreciation for the funds received from Vermont GFWC to assist their efforts in educating themselves to facilitate reentering the workforce

After the presentations by Habitat for Humanity and the scholarship recipients, there was a brief memorial service for members that we lost in 2023-2024, and then the installation of the new slate of state officers. Darlene Remy of Okemo Valley Women’s Club was installed as president, Sue Monaco of Poultney installed as secretary, and Penny Trick of Okemo Valley was installed as treasurer.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Okemo Valley Women’s Club meets September-May in Ludlow, Vt.