Okemo Valley Women’s Club annual sale big success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club annual benefit yard sale was again a huge fundraising success in 2020! Despite the pandemic and these difficult times, the club decided to hold their annual benefit sale to raise funds for their community volunteer projects. Observing the need to follow state mandates for safety, the club found a site where they could hold the sale and still have space to be safely distanced.

The Okemo Mountain School graciously allowed the club to use their front lawn, which sits right on Main Street in Ludlow where there would be great exposure, plenty of room, and parking. As the weekly Ludlow Farmer’s Market is held at this site, provisions were already in place to allow shoppers to follow foot traffic arrows and for vendors to set up six feet from each other. The sale was held over the Labor Day weekend with great success. The sale was well attended with people properly masked and observing directional markings and maintaining social distancing. Lots of fun and interesting goods were available including antiques, homemade masks, and a late summer version of the club’s famous President’s Day Bake and Food Sale.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club would like to thank the Okemo Mountain School and the local community for their support of this annual event. The club’s fundraising efforts benefit scholarships, which they give locally, and at the state level benefits Black River Good Neighbor Services, Mountainside House, Twenty Mile Stream House, and a multitude of local community projects.

GFWC, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.