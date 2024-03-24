Okemo Valley Woman’s Club scholarship available

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club is once again offering a scholarship to local students. This scholarship was established to enable a student who needs financial assistance and has the desire for higher education to attend a two-year undergraduate educational program or trade school after graduating high school.

This scholarship will be awarded to two seniors in the amount of $1,000 toward a two-year undergraduate education program, or to students attending a trade school. The award is disbursed at the beginning of the second semester, with the check made payable to the student and the school.

Graduating high school students living in the towns of Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth are encouraged to apply. Completed applications are due by April 15. Please email Darlene Remy at dremyslp@gmail.com, or call her at 802-345-0476 for an application.