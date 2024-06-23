Okemo Valley welcomes Queen of the South

CHESTER, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Queen of the South food truck at the Old Town Farm Inn, located at 665 Vermont Route 10 in Chester, Vt.

Owners Ronica and Thomas Humphrey cut the ribbon in front of their delicious food truck, situated on their picturesque 11 acres in front of the Old Town Farm Inn.

If you’re looking for incredible and authentic Texas barbecue in an oasis of greenery, you’ll want to swing by Queen of the South. Both from Fort Worth, Texas, Ronica and Thomas have made Vermont their new home.

Ronica’s passion, culinary expertise, and love for cooking shine through everything on their menu. Drop by to enjoy their brisket tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, corn nuggets, fried okra, and more.

You can find their daily specials and their traveling location on Facebook. For more information, visit the chamber website, www.yourplaceinvermont.com.