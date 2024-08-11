Okemo Valley TV recognizes volunteers

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV has recognized volunteers, including board members and community producers, who have made important contributions to the nonprofit community media organization.

At its Annual Meeting on June 27, two outgoing board members were recognized for their longevity of service. First, George Thomson, who served for 19 years, was presented with the Community Impact Award, for his longtime dedication to the organization, as well as contributions to the wider community. Outgoing board member Noah Schmidt was recognized for his contribution to the board over the last eight years, including serving as board president over the past four. The board also thanked another outgoing member, Zachary McNaughton, for his volunteer service. Newt Rose was re-elected to another term on the board, while Sammy Blanchette and Stefan Beaumont were newly-elected.

Okemo Valley TV has also recognized the community members and volunteers who have made noteworthy contributions in the production of programming over the past year. The four annual Producer Awards were presented for Producer of the Year, Best Youth Programming, Community Impact, and Outstanding Achievement. This year’s winners of the Producer Awards are: Claire McKey Berkman, Producer of the Year, for the production of the Yoh Theatre Players vlog, which was a series of behind the scenes segments of productions from the student theater program at Woodstock Union High School throughout the past school year; Cavendish Fletcher Community Librarian Amy McMullen, Youth Programming, for the recording of her series of Story Time readings, as well as for her involvement in the Cavendish after school media club, resulting in the production of “Little Miss Muffet;” The Rev. Joseph and Jessica Arnold from Calvary Church in Proctorsville, Outstanding Achievement, for providing recordings of their church services to Okemo Valley TV for many years – the audio and video quality are high-value, demonstrating mastery of the technical aspects of the production process; and Will Simmoneau of TecGym Sports, Community Service Award, for the ongoing coverage of youth sports. Simmoneau has provided recordings of numerous youth basketball, baseball, and soccer games. These include basketball tournaments at Ludlow Community Center, as well as American Legion Post 36 baseball games from Pullinen Field.