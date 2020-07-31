LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the community TV station and media center serving the Black River Valley and Okemo region, has announced the winners of its annual Producer Awards. The awards are given to community members and volunteers who have been active in producing programming over the past year.

This year, an additional award was presented for “Volunteer Impact,” related to volunteerism in response to the COVID pandemic crisis.

Producer of the Year

Pat Moore produced a high volume of programming including coverage of the Innkeepers’ ski races, travel videos, and montages of beauty shots from around the area. Some of his work is featured in the station’s promotional videos.

Youth Producer of the Year

For the past few years, the Mount Holly After School program, led by Julie Goraj, has regularly participated in a video club with Okemo Valley TV, producing several fun, unique programs. Over the last year, they scripted, directed, and acted in two productions of their own creations.

Outstanding Achievement

Susan Haefner produced a virtual concert with her longtime friend Lisa Brigantino, which streamed as a YouTube premiere this spring as a joint presentation with FOLA. It was originally scheduled to be a live in-person concert in the Heald auditorium; but when COVID-19 interfered, Susan produced the concert from her own living room. She shot, lit, and even taught herself to edit.

Community Service

Kata Welch, Cavendish Fletcher Community librarian, used the station throughout the year to record and share library updates, as well as special short programs during the pandemic including story time readings for children.

Volunteer Impact

Dr. Linda Thomson sprang into action during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered her expertise in hypnotherapy to help those in need through the production of several book readings, including her own book, “COVID-19, a Hypnopotamus, & You.”

To view any of the videos from the award recipients, go online to www.okemovalley.tv/videos. For more information about the station and how to get involved, visit www.okemovalley.tv or call 802-228-8808.