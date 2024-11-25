Okemo Valley hosts successful NEACCE Conference

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) proudly organized and hosted the recent New England Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (NEACCE) Conference, bringing together over 70 chamber executives across New England and partners throughout the country. This year’s conference focused on critical topics that are shaping the future of community leadership and collaboration.

The conference featured a series of engaging workshops and keynote presentations, including sessions on artificial intelligence, strategic planning, workforce, and building strong and resilient communities. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from industry experts and share best practices, fostering a spirit of innovation and connection.

Carol Lighthall, executive director of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, was elected NEACCE Board president at the closing ceremonies. She shares, “I’ve been a NEACCE member and board member for almost seven years. I’ve learned about best practices from New England Chamber colleagues that I’ve brought back to the Okemo Valley region. It’s made a very big difference for us.”

The conference also emphasized the importance of resilience in community-building, encouraging attendees to explore new avenues for collaboration and support. With a focus on actionable strategies, attendees left equipped with the tools needed to strengthen their chambers and better serve communities across New England.