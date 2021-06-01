Okemo Valley hospitality vaccination clinic

LUDLOW, Vt. – A special vaccination clinic for Okemo Valley hospitality employees is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the Okemo Marketplace Plaza, 57 Pond St., in Ludlow, Vt.

No appointment is needed, as this is a walk-in clinic. The vaccine is free of charge to anyone 18 years and older. This clinic is offering the convenient Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine. For more information, go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine.

This clinic is made possible by a partnership between the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Chamber, and the Vermont Department of Health.