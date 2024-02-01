Okemo Valley Grocery Stores ensuring a wonderful winter

REGION – Following the 2023 summer flooding, grocery stores around the region have gone above and beyond, demonstrating exceptional dedication and community spirit. The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce selected six grocery stores as the January 2024 Members of the Month to honor their commitment and the work that they do to serve the region.

The January 2024 award recipients are Chloe’s Market at the Plymouth Country Store, Londonderry Village Market, Shaw’s Supermarket (online only with local pick up), Singleton’s General Store, Smitty’s Chester Market, and the Springfield Food Co-op.

At the heart of their operations, these stores care deeply about their customers, and they continue to provide high quality and wide-ranging selections during this busy winter season.

The 2023 summer flooding has been difficult, and many have had to spend considerable efforts and finances on rebuilding; however, stores in the area have remained committed to serving the community. They’re focused on creating convenient and welcoming shopping experiences with ease for all.

Recognizing the importance of the busy ski season as a prime time for visitors and locals, these grocery stores have taken proactive measures to cater to the needs of their customers this winter. From carefully curating their inventory, to stocking up on essential supplies, to expanding their grocery offerings, they are committed to providing seamless and enjoyable shopping opportunities for everyone.

For more information and to hear their stories, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/2024-january-members-of-the-month.

We would like to thank these grocery store superheroes for their unwavering dedication to the community and customers they serve within the Okemo Valley region.