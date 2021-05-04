Okemo Valley GFWC Women’s Club April meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, April 12 via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Penny Trick at 6:31 p.m. with 19 members present virtually.

The meeting began with the speaker William Jenney, the regional historic site administrator for the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth, Vt. Bill spoke at length about the site, which plans to reopen May 29, 2021 with more buildings and exhibits on site this year as Covid-19 mandates change.

This year the historic site will feature a “Roaring Twenties” theme, showcasing some of Grace Coolidge’s gowns and jewelry from the period and information regarding the Suffrage Movement with President Coolidge’s involvement in it. The site includes a baseball signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, opulent gifts of state, and 14 buildings of exhibits.

Calvin Coolidge was our 30th president and creation of the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site began in 1947. The historic site plans to host the Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival in September, an Apple Festival in October, and several other events. Also in September, Linda Radtke of VPR will host a suffrage singing event. There are also walking trails at the site: the East Meadow Nature Trail and the Old Cellar Hole Walking Trail. The historic site employs seasonal employees and volunteers.

Following the intriguing and informative presentation by Bill Jenney, there was a business meeting to discuss club activities for the summer as Covid mandates allow gatherings following current guidelines. The club voted to hold a May Zoom meeting, hopefully the last Zoom meeting needed, as we anticipate being able to gather by the fall. The club recently made donations to the Expeditionary School at Black River, which opened for the 2020-21 school year and hopes to increase their student body for the coming year. The club also voted to continue their donation of Kind News to local schools and to continue their membership in the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce. The club’s annual scholarship program for local high school students is ongoing and applications are being submitted.

In-person volunteering and fundraising efforts have been minimal in the past year due to Covid, but the club plans to reinvigorate their efforts this summer with an annual garden project to benefit and beautify Mountainside House in Ludlow and their annual Tag Sale Aug. 21, 2021. This year the tag sale will again include a bake sale, which was well-received last summer even during the pandemic. Masks and social distancing in effect last year couldn’t diminish the benefits and fun of that event.

The last meeting of the 2020-21 club year will be held Monday, May 10 via Zoom. Anyone wishing to attend may contact President Penny Trick 860-305-6558, Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis 802-226-7417, or any member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.