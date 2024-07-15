LUDLOW, Vt. – On the anniversary of the 2023 flooding disaster in Okemo Valley and the State of Vermont, the owners of the Black River Mobile Court used a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize and celebrate the support they received in restoring homes and the park that had been impacted. The image highlights the Okemo Valley Disaster Fund partners – Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Town of Ludlow, Ludlow Area Rotary, and Crown Point Board of Realtors – who came together to aid businesses and community members throughout the Okemo Valley Region.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is a nonprofit, member-driven association, and the voice of over 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south-central Vermont, along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region as well as the four-season economy.

