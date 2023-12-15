Okemo Valley Coat Drive a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Coat Drive is an annual initiative aimed at collecting warm jackets and winter coats to distribute among individuals and families in need within the Okemo Valley community, and is organized by William Raveis Vermont Properties. This year, the Vermont Properties Team successfully collected an abundant supply of jackets and winter coats to support the local community in need. All the donated jackets will be distributed to the Black River Good Neighbor Services, a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and support to individuals and families in the area.

The Black River Good Neighbor Services has been a pillar of support for the Okemo Valley community for many years. Through its various programs and services, this esteemed organization strives to address issues related to food security, clothing, household items, and more. They remain committed to their mission of helping those in need, and the donated jackets from the 2023 Coat Drive will significantly aid them in fulfilling their objectives.

Thank you to the community members who generously donated jackets. We hope this contribution will provide much-needed warmth and comfort to individuals and families facing challenging circumstances during the colder months. Visit www.vtprop.com to learn about future events and initiatives aimed at bettering the Okemo Valley.