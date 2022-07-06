Okemo Valley Car Show and Cruise-In

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invites participants for the Second Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show and Fifth Annual Benson’s Chevy Cruise-In. The car show, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 in Ludlow, Vt. at the Okemo Field on Route 103. The cruise-in will be held the night before the festival on Friday evening Aug. 19 from 5–8 p.m. at Benson’s Chevrolet located at 25 Pond St. in Ludlow Village. Learn more and register at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/cars/.

The Cruise-In on Fri. Aug. 19 is an opportunity to showcase your classic car or truck. Refreshments will also be available. Each vehicle owner will get a Cruise-In t-shirt. Each vehicle entered into the Cruise-In will also get a ticket to the 2022 Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This event is hosted and sponsored by Benson’s Chevrolet. The cruise-in rain date is the following Friday evening, Aug. 26.

The Okemo Valley 2022 Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 20 from 12–7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Showcase your Classic, Antique and Vintage Cars during the festival. Winners will be selected by both participant and spectator judging. Trophies will be awarded to the top three vehicles. Each vehicle owner will also get a Car Show t-shirt. Registration for vehicle participation is free. There is a voluntary suggested donation for festival admission at the gate should you choose to contribute. 2022 gate proceeds will support the Creative Economy sector programming in Okemo Valley. The festival is rain or shine.

If participants need lodging that weekend, please consider one of these fine Okemo Valley establishments by going to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/where-to-stay/.

The festival, presented by William Raveis Vermont Properties, is still seeking additional vendors. The vendor application deadline is Friday July 29, 2022. Discounts will be given to participating OVRCC chamber member vendors. The chamber has a special festival webpage where vendor forms are also available. Find them at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

This festival is a great opportunity for everyone, including locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods; wine, spirits, and brew tastings; artisan products; fine art; awesome live music; hot air balloons; ag demos; children’s activities; a car show; barn dance; and more. New this year is a special home Design Tent. The Best of VT Summer Festival will also be promoted throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England, and the Northeast.