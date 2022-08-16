Officer-involved shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the town of Ludlow by a member of the Ludlow Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. on South Hill Road. An adult man was struck by gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries. The subject was brought by ambulance to Springfield Hospital and is expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Ludlow Police Department is providing assistance.