NSNEW Visit Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After their annual Congress in Plymouth, Mass., a diverse group from the National Society of New England Women (NSNEW) visited Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, whom they’ve supported since 1950. They were given a special musical performance by the children, dinner, and a tour of the school and campus.

The NSNEW brings women of New England ancestry together to engage in patriotic, educational, and charitable work. There are over 40 local colonies nationwide, and member-at-large status is available for those who reside in areas where there is no colony.

Visiting from New Haven Colony, Conn., were Lynn Alexander and Jennie Rehnberg; from Deacon Jacob Roote Colony, Colo., Heather Miller and Susan Cameron; from Chicago Colony, Gayle Coan, Teri Ellen Rogers, Honorary President General Jane Schleinzer, Jessica Schleinzer, and Lorna Wright; from Sarah T. Seamans Colony, Samatha Seamans-Frizzell and Maragaret Superneau; from Diamond of Arkansas Colony, Linda White and Jayne Spear; from Abigail Adams Colony, Mass., Marla Suter; from District of Columbia Colony, Barbara Carpenter; from Sarah Josepha Buell Hale Colony, Georgia, NSNEW President General Shannon Logue; from Deacon John Tenney Colony, Texas, Pat Williams; from Virginia Company Colony, Margaret Stromberg; and from Wisconsin Voyageurs Colony, Karen Wills.

Kurn Hattin Homes deeply appreciates the devoted support of all the colonies, and the many individual NSNEW members who have given generously both during their lifetime and through a bequest to the Homes.