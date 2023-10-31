November Youth Programs at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Youth services librarian at Springfield Town Library Jeni Clary has a full line-up of great youth programs in November. Preschool Story Time will now be held on Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., starting on Nov. 8. The themes for this month are: “Trees and Leaves,” “Fishy Tales,” “We are Thankful,” and “All Aboard! Train Stories.”

The Golden Dome book club resumes on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. The Vermont Golden Dome Book Award (formerly the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award) was created to honor excellence in children’s literature. Each year since 1957, Vermont students in grades four through eight have selected their favorite book from a list of nominees. Students will receive a copy of the first shared title at the meeting, and plan to read at least five of the year’s nominated titles before voting for their favorite in the spring.

There will be programs for the school aged children on Thursdays, at 3:30 p.m. The theme for Nov. 2 is “Board Game Bonanza.” Join Jeni on Thursday, Nov. 9, for a Magic Flashlight Craft. Legos at the Library will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16. Bring your favorite children to try and draw animals while looking at them in a Viewmaster in this wacky and fun Far-Out Safari art project on Thursday, Nov. 30.

On Saturday, Nov.11, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., youth in grades 7-12 are invited to “Race down Rainbow Road” and enjoy pizza while playing Mario Kart on the extra-large TV in the young adult area of the library. Youth are invited to join the teen advisory board, to help plan programs of interest to their age group.

Please note that the library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. It will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, through the weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will not be open on Friday or Saturday. The library will resume normal hours on Monday, Nov. 27. For future reference, the library will be participating in the Dec. 1 holiday events in Springfield. Check the library website to stay current on all the library has to offer, or call 802-885-3108.