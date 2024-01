BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami today so you can join the discussion on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. This coming-of-age love story set in 1960s Japan captures the huge expectation of youth, while evoking a keen sense of poignancy. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.