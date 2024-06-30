“North Woods” book discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “North Woods” by Daniel Mason at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.

“North Woods” is a sweeping novel about a single house in the woods of New England, told through the lives of those who inhabit it across the centuries – “a time-spanning, genre-blurring work of storytelling magic,” says The Washington Post. Its author is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of “The Piano Turner” and “The Winter Soldier.” The Boston Globe, NPR, Kirkus Reviews, and Chicago Public Library chose “North Woods” as the 2023 Best Book of the Year. It was also starred as Editor’s Choice by the New York Times Book Review. For more information about this book discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the Library at 802-463-4270, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.