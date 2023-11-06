North Star Vision moves to 100 River Street

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – North Star Health recently completed renovation of a second-floor area of its flagship community health center in Springfield, Vt., to make room for North Star Vision to join the lineup of health services available there.

Already a familiar and trusted provider of quality eye care for area adults, children, and families, North Star Vision (formerly Lane Eye Associates) has been part of the Springfield community for many years at its previous location just two miles down the road.

“With the recent unveiling of the North Star Health name and identity, it made sense to bring North Star Vision into our centrally located health center at 100 River Street. Eye care is a critical part of the healthcare continuum, and having it available on-site makes it that much more accessible to our residents,” said Bob Flint, chair of North Star Health’s Board of Directors.

In anticipation of the move and the resulting increased visibility to the local community and health center patients, North Star Vision also expanded its ability to provide care. Earlier this year, Erik Kuntzsch, OD, MS, ABO, an optometrist and Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry, joined optometrist April Harmer and her team of eye care professionals to deliver preventive vision services to people of all ages. Following the clinical guidelines of the American Optometric Association, North Star Vision recommends regular, comprehensive eye exams to promote both eye health and overall health, as well as increase the chances for early detection and treatment of eye and vision problems. Dr. Harmer and Dr. Kuntzsch are welcoming both new and established patients at the Springfield Health Center location.

Community residents met the North Star Vision team and toured the new facility at its location overlooking Comtu Falls in the historically preserved Fellows Gear Shaper building that now houses North Star Health’s Springfield Health Center at an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Josh Dufresne, CEO of North Star Health, is excited about the move. “Even though vision care has been part of our full spectrum of services for a long time, I’m excited to have North Star Vision come ‘home’ to our River Street center. It makes it easier for our patients to get multiple healthcare needs met in a single trip to one location, and it exemplifies the North Star commitment to accessible whole-person care.”