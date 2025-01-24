Nominations sought for Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders

REGION – The Southern Vermont Young Professionals (SoVTYP) and Shires Young Professionals (SYP) are seeking nomination for this year’s Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders Awards, which honor community and professional leaders in all fields who are between the ages of 21 and 40.

“Our communities are full of extraordinary individuals who are working to make a difference,” says Jack Spanierman, SoVTYP program manager and workforce education specialist at Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC). “We love how people really come together to help honor and celebrate the next generation through the annual Emerging Leaders Awards.”

Nominations are due March 14, and can be submitted using a brief online form at www.sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders.

Each year since 2018, the Southern Vermont Young Professionals – a program of Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation – and the Shires Young Professionals have sought to highlight and honor young adults in their roles as leaders and change-makers in the Southern Vermont economy and community through the Emerging Leaders Awards. Over 170 local leaders have been given an Emerging Leaders Award since the beginning of the program, and 38 of those have subsequently been recognized statewide through Vermont Business Magazine’s Rising Stars awards as well.

“With the type of demographic transition that Vermont is facing, celebrating upcoming local leadership is that much more important,” says SYP Chair Carolyn Gilbert. “Our region has a lot to be excited about when it comes to new faces with new experiences and backgrounds to help us face new challenges in Southern Vermont.”

For more information, visit www.sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders, or email Rachel Shields Ebersole at rsebersole@brattleborodevelopment.com.