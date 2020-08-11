Nominations open for Rockingham’s 2020 Old House Awards

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Nominations are open for the Rockingham Old House Awards 2020. “In the age of COVID, the commission is excited to continue our annual Old House Awards program,” says Dr. John Leppman, Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission chair. “This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate with property owners their restoration and renewal of historic homes and commercial buildings.”

There are multiple award categories with multiple awardees. Categories include awards for best private residence, commercial building, apartment building, and curb appeal.

“With folks staying close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, hammers have been pounding and paint flowing,” says RHPC coordinator Walter Wallace. “Patting yourself on the back or acknowledging your neighbor’s efforts at restoring and preserving our town’s historic landscape is quick and simple, giving credit where credit is due.”

Eligible properties are older homes that have been renovated, painted, or otherwise enhanced on the exterior in the past five years. Properties must be located within the town of Rockingham, including the villages of Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Bartonsville, Cambridgeport, Brockways Mills, and the town’s rural areas. To qualify, properties must be at least 50 years old and may be residential or commercial.

Nominations may be made by calling the Rockingham’s Development Office at 802-463-3964, extension 1112, sending an email to clg@rockbf.org, or writing to Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission Coordinator, Town of Rockingham, P.O. Box 370, Bellows Falls, VT 05101. All nominations should include the property’s address and, if possible, the owner’s name.

Deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The commission will select winners at its October meeting. Awards will be announced Oct. 15, celebrating the winners with Old House Awards plaques.

This program is supported by a grant from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.