Nominations open for 2021 ACE Awards recognizing unsung heroes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connection invites community members to send in nominations for the 2021 ACE Awards. The Active Community Engagement Awards recognize individuals and organizations who are active in community engagement. They are members of our community who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, or volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches, and more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, going above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.

The 2021 ACE Awards presentation will take place at the GFC Summer BBQ at the Rockingham Recreation Center Aug. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. Now is your chance to nominate the diligent and deserving unsung heroes who quietly affect positive change. These true-life heroes can be found throughout the community and are wonderful examples of making a difference.

Request or submit your nomination via email deb@greaterfallsconnections.org; form pickup and drop-off at Parks Place, 44 School St., Bellows Falls, Vt.; fax 802-463-8138, ATTN: Greater Falls Connections; mail to Greater Falls Connections, Parks Place, 44 School St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101; or Greater Falls Connections on Facebook.

Deadline for submission is Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

The 2021 ACE Award winners will be announced at the Greater Falls Connections Summer BBQ. For more information, contact Deb Witkus 802-365-1324 (cell), 802-463-9927 ext. 212 (office), or email deb@greaterfallsconnections.org.