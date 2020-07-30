WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Donor advised funds are becoming more and more popular with philanthropic individuals. Kurn Hattin Homes for Children recently received a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Peter and Elisabeth Roos Fund. The grant will further Kurn Hattin’s mission providing children a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.

Kurn Hattin is thankful to the Roos and the many supporters who choose Kurn Hattin as the recipient of their donor advised funds through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation manages nearly 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families, and businesses, and awards nearly $40 million in grants and more than $6 million in scholarships every year. The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities, and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives.