Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series 2025

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the Bandwagon Summer Series for its 2025 season – bringing an electrifying mix of music, culture, diversity, and creativity to eastern Windham County from May-September.

Now in its sixth year, the Bandwagon Summer Series transforms local fields, farms, and parks into lively hubs of community connection and cultural celebration. This year’s lineup features 14 outdoor performances spanning a wide range of musical genres – from Afrobeat to Americana, Haitian roots to Latin jazz, bluegrass to Celtic folk.

“What began as a creative response to gathering safely during the pandemic has blossomed into one of Next Stage’s most joyful traditions,” said Maria Basescu, interim executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The Bandwagon Summer Series is a celebration of community, culture, and connection. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to another season of incredible performances – come join the party.”

Concertgoers can find the full lineup and ticketing options at www.nextstagearts.org. In keeping with Next Stage’s mission to build community through the arts, kids under 12 attend free, and each show includes a kids’ play zone. Next Stage also distributes complimentary series passes to all public libraries in Windham County, and to select social service organizations. Local Vermont food and drink vendors will be on-site at every performance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair to enjoy our concerts. All venues are fully accessible.

Tickets and series passes are on sale now at www.nextstagearts.org. Early booking is encouraged.

The 2025 Bandwagon Summer Series is made possible by generous support from

M&T Bank, Great Eastern Radio, the Brattleboro Reformer, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Landmark College, Oak Meadow, The Commons, Confluence Acupuncture, Barr Hill, Best Septic, the Putney Inn, The Richards Group, Putney General Store, AARP Vermont, Community Bank, and the Putney Food Co-op.