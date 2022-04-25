News from Westminster Cares

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Cares Board of Directors met April 6 at 4:30 p.m. via WebEx with President Lori Larue presiding. The following board members attended: President Lori Larue, Regina Borden, Miriam Lanata, Pete Harrison, Pat Goodell, Don Dawson, Cindy Moses, Doug Oftedahl, Kathy Elliot, and Director Donna Dawson.

Programs & Services Provided in March: Meals-on-Wheels: Two new residents started in March. WC volunteers delivered meals five days a week to 26 different people. Those in need of weekend meals received two frozen meals each Friday.

Transportation Program: Currently back “on hold” through April.

Healthy Aging Programs: Both of our Strong Living exercise classes, with Karen W. and Ronnie F. as instructors, are happening two times per week on Zoom. Gentle Yoga and Tai Chi classes are also being offered online as well. The Secrets of Healthy Aging Group has been on hiatus through April.

Assistance and Referrals: Volunteers picked up prescriptions at a local pharmacy and delivered them twice in March.

Friendly Visiting – On hold. However, friendly phone check-ins are happening via the Director and our Community Nurse.

Medical Equipment – In March we loaned out ten pieces of equipment and accepted returns of six pieces of equipment. We also were offered supplies of disposable items.

Community Nurse Program – In March our Nurse continued to consult with clients by phone and advise the Board on protocols for re-opening. There were no Blood Pressure Clinics as Senior Lunches have been cancelled indefinitely.

April Honorary and Memorial Donations:

In honor of Ronnie Friedman from Standish and Virginia Bourne. In memory of Almon Flagg from Ken Flagg. In memory of Dale McGivern from Silver Forest, Inc. In memory of Harold and Alice Shattuck from Barbara Greenough. In memory of Janet L. Young from Francis W. Rogenski. In memory of Walter Allbee from: Frank and Shirley Aiken, Dennis and Debbie Albro, Dave and Claudia Allbee, Michael and Marjorie Audet, Agnes Beall, John and Patricia Cooper, Dan and Mary Davis, Jim and Colleen Grout, Hugh and Betty Haggerty, Pete and Judy Harrison, Warner and Kathleen Hodgdon, Philip and Andrea Howe, Reginald and Kathy Joslin, Steven and Sonja Kelsey. John A. Leppman. John and Celeste Majek. Ellwyn and Kathy Miller. Dick and Lori Miller. Calvin and Heidi Nystrom. Don and Ethel Pike. Robert and MaryLou Smith. Westminster Fire & Rescue Assoc.