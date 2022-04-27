News from Fletcher Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Library staff is ecstatic; FML was selected by the Vermont Department of Libraries to be one of 30 initial participants in their new, downloadable service named “Palace.” “Palace” is a software app, like our “Libby.” The new VTLib service uses Palace to access the collections.

Jill L., adult reference, has been a busy bee, sorting all of the drawers and cabinets under our marble circulation desk. It is a very long and tedious process, and we are getting closer to cataloging everything and adding it into our online collection. Sooner than later, it will be accessible by our library members.

Our yearbook collection, “Black River Academy, 1930–1938” and, “Black River High School, 1939–2020,” is now available online. Go to www.fmlnews.org and click the tab in the menu for “Yearbooks” to search, print, and cut and paste, all from your own device or from within the library. Copyright free. There is a tutorial from the company on our page as well. In the future, as time allows, we will make an easy step-by-step cheat sheet.

A new catalog patron access page called, “ASPEN,” is coming by July. It will be integrated into our system and replace the awkward one which is there now. ASPEN is much more intuitive and useful.

We are in high hopes of bringing back our Annual Book Sale, which would take place Aug. 20, and our Holiday Silent Auction, which would take place in November. These are our only fundraisers and we have missed them. Please hold all book donations until July 15. Book Donations are only accepted from July 15 to Aug. 15.

Are you interested in assisting with our book sale? Please call Beth at 802-228-8921.

Our first post-Covid book discussion is in development. If you would like to be on a mailing list for notifications, please call and let Beth know.