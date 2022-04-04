New Sandy MacGillivray Memorial Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to announce a scholarship now available to graduating seniors from Springfield River Valley Technical Center, Class of 2022. The $1,000 scholarship will be given to one student per year for the next five years. A large portion of the scholarship’s funds have been donated in memory of Sandy MacGillivray to the Garden Club by friends and family, SGC friends, and those in the community who recognized Sandy’s dedicated commitment to her hometown.

This scholarship is being offered in honor of Sandy’s long commitment to serving her community in a variety of ways. For over twenty years she was an active member of the Garden Club, serving as President in 2006–2008 and again in 2011–2013. She produced the members’ program book for many years and was Co-chair of the Festival of Trees fundraiser. In recent years, she also served as the Civic Beautification Chair. She was actively involved in other groups and committees, all with the intent of improving and beautifying the town of Springfield. She was a very positive person who saw the best in people. She carried out her duties, always with a smile and an encouraging word for everyone.

Mrs. MacGillivray taught business courses at Springfield High School Tech Center for many years. She was extremely organized and applied herself diligently to any task given to her. She loved to work with students, encouraging them and guiding them into living productive lives. Her scholarship will be offered to a promising student who has been known to demonstrate similar qualities of work ethic and character.

The scholarship is open to students who have successfully completed two years of study at RVTC. Seniors may be going on to post-secondary educational institutions or to further training in the workplace which may require monetary assistance. Interested candidates should visit the guidance office at RVTC to apply. Completed applications are due Friday, May 13, 2022.

This scholarship is in addition to the normal scholarship program offered by the Garden Club to students from Springfield High School, Green Mountain High School, and RVTC who are pursuing further education in the field of horticulture, forestry, or environmental science.