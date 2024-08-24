“New Hampshire Warrior: Live Free or Die” book signing

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Author Laurel Smith of Charlestown, N.H., has written her sixth book, “New Hampshire Warrior: Live Free or Die.” She collaborated with her sons Cory and Dwight, writing a Revolutionary War historical novel. They researched the military path based on four of their relatives in the Revolutionary War, including Laurel’s great-great-great-grandfathers, during that developing time of our country. Follow this journey of historical fiction of the beginnings of New Hampshire history.

“New Hampshire Warrior” is a must-have resource for learning and researching the State of New Hampshire during the Revolutionary War. Was Fort William and Mary the first encounter of the rebellion? Did you know there was an underwater submarine called The Turtle? Learn about The Mast Tree Riot, The Spy Ring, and Benedict Arnold.

Laurel, Cory, and Dwight will be signing books at The Fort No. 4’s Return to The Revolutionary War Reenactment, on Sept. 21. All her books are available on Amazon.

Laurel’s great-great-great-grandfather enlisted at age 15, and left his service forever lame in the arm from the scourge of smallpox. At what price was his freedom?

Laurel Smith has written “The Quest for Quinnie,” in its 22nd year of print, “The Pinboy Chronicles,” “Hip Hopper the Hip Hop Grasshopper,” “Miss Olivia Goes to Bolivia,” and a personal memoir, “My Parents Told Me to Never Put Anything Into Writing, Oops!”

She has been published for humorous columns in the Keene Sentinel and Our Town. You may have read her article “Believe,” in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: A Book of Miracles,” or “Everyday Catholicism: Real Stories of God in Our Lives.”

She has visited schools in New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts, and given talks at various libraries, retired teacher conferences, Rotary Clubs, cable television networks, winter carnivals, craft fairs, nursing homes, and bookstores. If interested in booking her for your organization, contact her at laurelannesmithwrites@gmail.com or www.lasmithauthor.com.