New Dunkin’ opens on Clinton Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s got a new spot for coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ celebrated the opening of its brand-new location, at 185 Clinton Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 2, at 1 p.m.

Dunkin’ is no stranger to Springfield, having served the community for more than 20 years from their previous spot inside the T-Bird. This new, larger location is expected to employ 20-25 people.

Customers can look forward to Dunkin’s familiar menu of coffee, espresso drinks, iced beverages, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and baked goods. Known for its strong brand, convenience, and quality, Dunkin’ also offers the popular DD Perks loyalty program.

Dunkin’ aims to be a great community partner by creating jobs, supporting local economic growth, and contributing to local charities and events. Their goals include providing excellent products and service, being a business Springfield can be proud of, and offering growth opportunities for their employees.

And why Springfield? In their own words, “We love Springfield! We have been doing business here for many years. How can we not love Springfield? The Simpsons are from Springfield, and Homer is always holding what? A donut!”

Welcome the new Dunkin’ to Clinton Street, and stay tuned for details on their upcoming grand opening celebration.