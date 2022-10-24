New Director hired for Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – The Board of Trustees for the Whiting Library is pleased to announce that Pamela Johnson Spurlock has accepted our offer to be the next Library Director.

“We are so pleased that Pamela will lend her perspective, talents and leadership in moving our library to new beginnings. With over a decade of experience in libraries, museums, and education, Pamela has a passionate commitment to the arts, education, information access, and diversity,” says Donna McNeill-Hudkins, Chair on the Board of Trustees.

Pamela Johnson Spurlock has been the School Librarian at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont since 2017. She also has experience working in an Elementary School Library, a Town Library, and was a Teen Services Coordinator in a Public Library System. She has her Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University in Georgia.

“I look forward to serving the Whiting Library and creating lasting community connections that benefit our community and the library’s commitment to lifelong learning,” said Pamela. “While I will miss my students, I am excited to serve our community in this new role for years to come.”

Pamela will be starting her new position at the Whiting Library in mid-December 2022.

For more information, contact Donna McNeill-Hudkins at dmcneill-hudkins@whitinglibrary.org.