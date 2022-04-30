Neil J. Martin, 1936-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Neil J. Martin of Springfield, Vt. passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born on June 30, 1936, in Marlborough, N.H., the youngest of five sons born to Alfred and Serena Martin. At the age of four his family moved to Springfield (qualifying him as a “Vermonter”).

Neil graduated from Springfield High School in 1954 and became a long-serving officer of the Springfield Police Department. He was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. It was in Springfield that he met his wife, Patricia (Follett), and they married in 1964.

Following his career as a police officer, Neil worked at Johnson & Dix Fuel Corp. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish, and participated in numerous community organizations. In retirement, he enjoyed riding in his 1972 Chevy pickup, puttering in his gardens and workshop, and identifying tractor projects.

Neil is survived by his wife, Pat; their daughter, Sandi Prescott and husband, John; brother-in-law, John Follett and his wife, Winifred; as well as many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen; and brothers: Sherman (Evelyn), Melvin (Flossie), Donald (Helen), and Gerald (Lois); as well as sisters-in-law, Kathryn and Patricia Follett.

Neil was best known for his smile, kindness to others, and great love for spending time with his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Parish in Springfield, Vt. A reception will follow at the Nolan-Murray Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.