Neil Henderson, 1931-2022

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Neil Henderson passed away peacefully on his favorite day of the year, his birthday, Aug. 30, 2022. Known as the “Silver Fox” by those that knew him and loved him, Neil was a loving and generous person who was always eager to help others in any way he could. Neil loved the Red Sox. He loved to sing and listen to gospel music and attend church. He was an avid Bingo player and crafter. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle.

Neil was predeceased by his father and mother, Orrin Taft and Lucy Mallina (Beaulieau) Henderson, his brother Douglas Henderson, and his sister Joan Coburn and her husband Norman.

He is survived by his sisters Carole Jewett (David) of Groton, Mass. and Titusville, Fla., and Donna Bleazard (Thomas) of Cornish Flat, N.H., as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Neil was born in Lowell, Mass. on Aug. 30, 1931. In the 1980s, he moved to New Hampshire to be closer to family. With the help of United Development Services, he worked as a dishwasher and lived in West Lebanon and was embraced by the community. Neil loved to volunteer at the Listen Center, and he did that for over 20 years. In 2014, with the help of Pathways, he moved to Claremont. There he enjoyed going to the senior center regularly. Neil was a dedicated churchgoer, and he loved and was so well-loved by the members and pastor of the Bow Baptist Church in Weathersfield Bow, Vt. and the West Lebanon Congregational Church. In 2019, he moved to Sullivan County Health Care. He was embraced and loved there and lived there until he passed.

Neil’s family would like to thank everyone who loved and cared for him. A special thank you to the staff at Sullivan County Healthcare, the staff and patrons of Shyrl’s Diner West Lebanon, Pathways, Listen Center, and Meals on Wheels of Upper Valley and Sullivan County.

Services will be held on Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bow Baptist Church, 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow, Vt.

Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford, Mass. on Sept. 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Activities, Sullivan County Healthcare, 5 Nursing Home Drive, Unity, NH 03743

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.