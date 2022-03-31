Neighborhood Connections hosts April events

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is hosting two upcoming events, a Games and Goodies Day on Monday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m., and a discussion on the James Webb Telescope on Tuesday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

The Games and Goodies Day will feature dominoes, bingo, or perhaps another activity, served with sweets. Transportation is provided for those who need it.

The James Webb Telescope discussion will feature Caudio Velez from Southern Vermont Astronomy to speak to the importance of the telescope, a premier observatory launched Christmas of 2021. The James Webb Telescope will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, but with longer wavelength coverage and greater sensitivity.

Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 or visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org to attend either event.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.