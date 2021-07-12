Neighborhood Bible Time comes to Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – It’s Bible Time in our town! Bow Baptist Church at 1102 Route 5 in Weathersfield Bow, is presenting Neighborhood Bible Time, a unique and dynamic five-day program for all youth in the area. NBT begins Sunday, Aug. 1 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 6, concluding with the award program at 7 p.m.

Pastor Daniel Anderson extends a cordial invitation to all youth ages 5 to 19, regardless of denomination, to participate in this week of special activity. Dramatic stories, Bible drills, lifetime souvenirs, beautiful daily gifts, contests, competitions, and refreshments are a few of the exciting features.

One unique feature is the teen program, having the Fortress Frenzy theme, which will be held in the evenings at 6 p.m. The program will be directed by visiting a Youth Evangelist and youth workers from the church and is open to young people from grades 7-12.

Free transportation can be provided to and from NBT. For a ride or for more information, please call 802-546-4902.