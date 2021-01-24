NEFCU announces 2021 nursing scholarships

REGION – New England Federal Credit Union is now accepting nursing scholarship applications for 2021. Three scholarships of $3,000 each are awarded each year to applicants who qualify.

Applications can be obtained online at www.nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling 802-879-8790. Applicants must be members of NEFCU who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include:

Submission of the application form

High school transcript, college transcript, or General Education Degree

Description of related work experience

Applicants must also submit an original 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community.

Applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at any NEFCU branch by Feb. 28, 2021. The mailing address is Scholarship Committee, NEFCU, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495. Scholarship winners will be notified by April 23, 2021.

New England Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Williston, Vt., is a member-owned financial institution serving communities in twelve counties of Vermont: Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor; and four counties in New Hampshire: Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack, and Sullivan. For more information about membership requirements and benefits, visit www.nefcu.com.