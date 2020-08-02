Neal’s Restaurant & Bar celebrates Major League Baseball season

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Take me out to the ball game! Every Friday night, Neal’s Restaurant & Bar in Proctorsville, will show Red Sox games on its 55-inch hi-def screens. This is by-reservation only, last minute, if space is available. They’ll have peanuts and Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, and beer by the pitcher, as well as favorites from the regular menu. Wear a team hat and get half-off wings. Come enjoy the game with a crowd!

The Sox are opened their 2020 season July 24, against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. This promotion will take place every Friday night through baseball season ending Friday, Sept. 25.

For updates, fans can follow along on Facebook @nealsrestaurant, or give Baron a call at the restaurant at 802-226-7251.