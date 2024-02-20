MyVoterPage platform for Town Meeting

REGION – With the presidential primary and Town Meeting Day (March 5) nearing, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas reminds Vermonters about the resources available to them through her office’s MyVoterPage online platform, mvp.vermont.gov. This online platform is a comprehensive resource for election information, and allows voters to perform a variety of functions related to voting.

“As we approach the presidential primary, the MyVoterPage is a valuable resource for Vermonters,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “It’s a one-stop-shop, from registering to vote to tracking an absentee ballot, and I strongly encourage voters to check it out if they haven’t yet.”

At this online platform, Vermonters can check their voter registration status, register to vote, request an absentee ballot by mail, track their ballot status, challenge/fix errors in their mail-in ballot, find their polling place, update their registration information on file with their city/town office, and view sample ballots for upcoming elections.

Voters access their page by logging in with their name, date of birth, registered town, and either their Vermont driver’s license/permit/ID, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“Vermont is one of the most engaged electorates in the country, and my office’s primary mission is to make sure our elections are secure and accessible,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “By putting Vermonters in the driver’s seat of their voting experience, the MyVoterPage platform is a crucial part of that effort.”