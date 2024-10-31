Mystery novelist visits Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Vermont author Sarah Stewart Taylor will be reading from and discussing her mystery novels at the Rockingham Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Taylor is the author of the Sweeney St. George series, set in New England; the Maggie D’arcy mysteries, set in Ireland and on Long Island; and her recently published “Agony Hill,” the first in a new series set in rural Vermont in the 1960s. The Rockingham Library Book Club is currently reading “The Mountains Wild” from her Maggie D’arcy series. Many of Taylor’s titles are available to borrow from the library. If you don’t already have a Rockingham Library card, this might be a great time to get one. Cards are free for Rockingham residents.

Taylor has been nominated for an Agatha Award and for the Dashiell Hammett Prize, and her mysteries have appeared on numerous best of the year lists. A former journalist and teacher, she writes and lives with her family on a farm in Vermont, where they raise sheep and grow blueberries. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.