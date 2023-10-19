“My Brilliant Friend” at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante at the Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., on Rockingham Library’s main floor.

This is the story, set in the 1950s, of two bright ten-year-old girls, Lenu and Lila, who become fast friends in their poor and vibrant neighborhood just outside Naples, Italy. While Lila is full of charisma and determination, Lenu is both a good student and a people pleaser. The neighborhood, the city, and the country all have their part in transforming this pair. This is the first of four novels about Lenu and Lila.

One does not have to be a patron of the Rockingham Library to borrow a copy of “My Brilliant Friend.” The book discussion is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.