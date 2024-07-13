SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, July 29, at 6 p.m., Join us at the Springfield Town Library for a presentation about Music Mountain Compost.

Music Mountain Compost was founded in June 2020 to provide a useful alternative to recent Vermont laws requiring citizens to compost their food waste from their normal waste in their homes and workplaces.

Zach Cavacas is a Stockbridge, Vt., resident and a state native. He founded his business to make people’s lives easier and support the local community. Zach has a background in homesteading, which gives him a great perspective on compost laws, and the best principles for using materials to benefit our environment. He is also actively involved in the local community, serving as a selectboard member, firefighter, tree warden, and Freemason.

This event is free and open to the public. Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.