MTHP fundraising campaign for Perry Lane house

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) is making great progress building the Bob Perry Lane House, an affordable, modest, single-family home off Hells Peak Road in Londonderry. In partnership with the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust since January 2022, MTHP today announced the start of phase two, and the launch of a community fundraising campaign. Paul Alcorn, chair of the MTHP Steering Committee, commented, “The shell of the house is being installed now, and once installed, it will be a completely enclosed structure with windows, doors, and roof. With phase one completed, we are now poised to take this project over the finish line, with the goal to have a family in the home by the end of 2023. To that end, the selection committee is now accepting applications from interested families.”

MTHP Fundraising Committee Chair Cynthia Gubb commented, “We have made great strides in fundraising, with approximately $174,000 in cash gifts and $270,000 in donated products and services. We now are moving to phase two with the launch of our community campaign – raising an additional $150,000 to finish the interior of the house and clapboard the exterior. We are excited with the progress, and want to get to the goal quickly to keep the construction on track.”

The group anticipates this will take most of the summer and into the fall, and will include both licensed tradespeople and volunteer labor. Those interested in participating in the volunteer build days are encouraged to sign up on the MTHP website at www.mountaintownshousing.org.

The Bob Perry Lane house is intended for our workforce – that means a teacher at Flood Brook School, or an x-ray technician at the Mountain Valley Health Clinic, or a teller at M&T Bank, or a town employee, etc. Residents interested in purchasing this house will go through an application process, as there are certain requirements and guidelines potential homeowners must meet. More information about the process, guidelines, income eligibility, and where to access an application are on the MTHP website mentioned above.

MTHP is building this house with the intent that it will be sold at an affordable price to a local individual, couple, or family, who could not otherwise afford a home in this area. Neither race nor religion will determine who will be selected as the homeowner. MTHP is a people-centered effort, and not merely a house-building organization. We want to make a difference in our community, and this first house is the start of a long-term vision of providing more affordable homeownership opportunities in our area.

We need the help of the greater community to get this project completed. To finish the interior, we need to purchase numerous building materials and supplies. Building supplies are expensive – that’s why it’s almost impossible to build an affordable home. A gift of $25 will buy a five-gallon bucket of joint compound. $250 will buy a quality toilet, and $500 will buy two. $3,000 will cover the cost of drywall, and $5,000 would buy the interior doors. $10,000 would provide all the flooring including tile, vinyl, and carpeting. $15,000 would provide the clapboard siding and the stain needed to paint it.

If you would like to make a gift, please send your check made payable to Mountain Towns Housing Project to P. O. Box 538, Londonderry, VT, 05148. Gifts can also be made online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church at www.secure.myvanco.com/YGY2/home, and clicking on Perry Lane Project.

We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our local residents, second homeowners, friends, businesses, and contractors who have already supported our project. We hope you will join us in making the Bob Perry Lane Project happen. Questions can be directed to Paul Alcorn at pdalcorn@gmail.com, or Cynthia Gubb at chgubb2020@gmail.com.