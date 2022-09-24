Mt. Ascutney Hospital charity auction

WINDSOR, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 15, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health, will hold a live charity art auction at Reading Town Hall, located at 799 Rte. 106 in Reading, Vt.

The live event, led by auctioneer Bill Smith, will feature work from The Deborah K. Ellis Fine Art Collection, which was gifted to the hospital by Ellis’ spouse, Sarwar Kashmeri, in gratitude for the care she received at MAHHC.

Ellis was a prolific watercolor artist inspired by the natural world, and her paintings depict vibrant scenes of plants and outdoor life.

A preview of the art will happen from 2–5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 5 p.m. No RSVP is required to attend.

Proceeds from the auction will help support health and wellness programs and clinical services at MAHHC. For more information, please visit www.mtascutneyhospital.org/artauction.