MSA to host wellness programs

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts (MSA) will be starting several wellness programs this autumn, including yoga, Tai Chi, and Feldenkrais workshops.

The whole body being well contributes to participating in positive life experiences, which help everyone to be more resilient. “A person’s wellness impacts their ability to be creative and present in the moment,” said Ashley Storrow, programs director at MSA.

Tai Chi classes with John Bohannon will be held on Tuesdays, at 11 a.m. The classes are free, and comfortable clothing is recommended.

Community yoga classes will be held at MSA through Dec. 17. There is a sliding scale fee structure, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Drop-ins are welcome. No registration is required.

Fluid Yoga is led by Brittany Frost, and will be held Wednesdays, from 8-9 a.m. Frost is an artist, gardener, and fermentation enthusiast living with her family in Townshend. She received certification in HEALing yoga in July 2023.

Autumn Hatha Yoga will be held on Sundays, from 5-6:15 p.m., with Candace Jensen. She has been practicing yoga for nearly 20 years, and specializes in Hatha Flow and Yoga Nidra. She has certification in several forms of yoga.

There will be three Feldenkrais workshops with Paris Kern that are designed to help participants reduce pain and gain flexibility. The workshops will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 19, from 12-4 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To register, visit www.mainstreetarts.org/feldenkrais.

Main Street Arts’ mission is to be a catalyst for arts and community, fostering creative expression through artistic experiences, accessible to all.

For more information, please visit www.mainstreetarts.org, or email info@mainstreetarts.org