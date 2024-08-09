Mozart and more at SOTH

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series committee is so delighted to have Ensemble Aubade perform in the Old Parish Church on Route 100 in Weston, Vt., at on Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. Ensemble Aubade, consisting of Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Steven Sussman, piano, captivates audiences with vibrant chamber music by European and American masters. Highlights include the exquisite “Kegelstatt Trio, K. 498” (1786) by Mozart; the exhilarating “Seven Postcards to Old Friends” (1966) by legendary Broadway arranger Robert Russell Bennett; and the magnificent “Trio Opus 45” (1856) by the great 19th-century composer Louise Farrenc, who was famous in her time but is rarely heard today.

The esteemed ensemble, based in Boston, concertizes across the United States, winning praise for stellar musicianship, vibrant performances, and engaging residencies. For more information on Ensemble Aubade, visit www.americanmusicworks.com/ensemble-aubade.

Admission is still very affordable for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. The doors open around 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. For more information, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.