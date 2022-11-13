Monadnock Farm Fund program accepting applications

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund program, in partnership with the Cheshire County Conservation District, is now accepting applications from local farmers. Currently, in its seventh year, the fund has supported eighteen farms in the Monadnock Region.

This year, the Farm Fund will award up to $40,000 to help farms in Cheshire County and abutting New Hampshire towns to develop or expand their production for wholesale markets, including selling to the Monadnock Food Co-op and Food Connects. Farmers may apply for grants ranging from $500 to $20,000. Funds will be used to support a range of projects, including the purchase of equipment and infrastructure, packaging and labeling design needs, farmland conservation, and technical assistance.

Interested farmers are invited to attend one of two Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund Information Sessions. Registration is required. The information sessions will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m., both on Zoom.

A request for proposals and an application are available at www.cheshireconservation.org/farm-fund. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2023