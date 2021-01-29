Moderna advises Springfield Hospital vaccine supply can be used

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Springfield Hospital notified state officials of concerns that its refrigerated Covid-19 vaccine may have reached a temperature slightly above the manufacturer’s recommended maximum. General guidelines from Moderna provided to all states indicated that in such a situation the doses might need to be discarded.

Springfield Hospital, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health, and in an abundance of caution, canceled a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

The Department of Health had been in contact Wednesday and Thursday with vaccine manufacturer Moderna and federal officials for determination of whether the 860 doses of Moderna vaccine stored at Springfield Hospital were viable following concerns with the temperature equipment.

Late on Thursday, Moderna informed the department that all of the vaccine doses are effective and safe for use. None of the vaccine had been discarded as the hospital waited for the results of the manufacturer’s review.

Given the large amount of vaccine involved and specifics of the situation, state and hospital officials worked with the company for a more comprehensive review. Based on a deeper review and totality of the facts, Moderna determined none of the doses were impacted by temperature inconsistencies and can be used with full public confidence.

The Health Department’s Immunization Program provides vaccination guidance and support for the state’s health care providers. The department is working with Springfield Hospital to investigate the storage issues and is conducting a site visit on Friday. Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D. said he appreciates the hospital’s proactive efforts in alerting the state of the situation and in its cooperation during this review. “The public can have confidence in the care and vaccine they receive from Springfield Hospital,” said Dr. Levine.

As of Wednesday morning, only 99 or 0.1% of doses in the state have been considered non-viable or wastage.