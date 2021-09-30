Michael Mario installed as pastor of First Congregational Church UCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 12, pastors from Windsor and Windham counties gathered to ask the questions of faith and commitment to Michael, the beginning of the service of installation. Michael Mario accepted the call to be a full-time pastor for First Congregational Church in November of 2020, after leading worship as Bridge Pastor for over two years. Michael has been granted the status of a licensed pastor for this church by the Vermont Conference United Church of Christ. The installation marks a major transition in commitment to his church and to his community. It is a celebration of faith and trust.

Michael worked in the private sector for much of his life. He attended church in his community of Brattleboro and was asked to be a leader of the children’s Christian education, a job he found he loved and in which he flourished. He attended a three-year program through the Vermont Academy of Spritual Training, organized through the Vermont Conference United Church of Christ. His love for learning and teaching led him to providing summer worship services in Marlboro. He brings his quiet conversation, his faith, his joy in teaching, and his love of music to each Sunday service.

Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. and are live-streamed through the church’s Facebook page. More information can be found at www.fccuccspfdvt.org.